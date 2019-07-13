Sorry, Jason Bourne. Even trained assassins don't have the marksmanship required to take out Thor.

At least, that's our takeaway from a video Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram on Saturday, July 13, that shows Matt Damon shooting an arrow at Chris, who catches the thing in mid-air.

Katie Jones / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

In the beginning of the clip, the guys can be heard bickering about one another's onscreen stunts, with Chris taunting Matt by saying the "Bourne" franchise star doesn't do his own stunts. (To be fair, Matt has said he does some stunts; others are done by a stunt double.)

As Chris teases Matt, Matt lifts a bow and suction cup arrow to his shoulder and lets the arrow fly right at the "Avengers" star.

Chris responds by simply raising one hand and snatching the arrow before it hits him -- before chucking it straight at Matt's head, where it lands like a bull's eye. (To be fair again, Chris hails from Australia, land of Everything That Wants to Kill You. Matt was born outside Boston and went to Harvard, land of Ivy.)

After the cheers of off-camera onlookers die down, Matt can be heard making a faux-weepy crack about Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner's bow and arrow-wielding "Avengers" character.

"That's messed up, man," Matt says. "I never said Hawkeye wasn't cool."

Matt and Chris have a well-documented bromance that's extended to their families after years of hanging out together.

Back in 2014, Chris told GQ their friendship dates back to Chris' early days in Hollywood.

"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," he said at the time. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

People reports Matt and his wife, Luciana, frequently vacation with Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and both couples' kids -- sometimes in Australia. (Luciana and Elsa are so close they actually have matching tattoos.)

SplashNews.com

Speaking to People last year, Elsa gushed that Matt and Luciana are "such amazing people," adding, "We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with our kids, so it's easier to do things with people that understand you."