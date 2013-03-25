Matt Damon's million-dollar vow renewal and more star extravagances

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Sure, celebrities are people too. But normal people usually don't have millions of fans, millions of dollars, and access to millions of opportunities most people will never experience. So let's be honest for a second here: We may be the same species, but when it comes down to it, stars are absolutely nothing like us. Keep reading to see several reasons why.

They spend more to have their vows renewed than most of us spend the first time around.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, tied the knot at city hall back in 2005. Now, according to Life & Style, they're planning to renew their vows with a million-dollar ceremony at a five-star resort in St. Lucia. A source claims the happy couple has rented all 78 rooms in the Sugar Beach resort for a week and plans to fly in guests from around the globe for the ceremony -- because, hey, nothing is quite as important as your seventh-and-a-half wedding anniversary. …