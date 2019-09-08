If Christina Anstead needs a babysitter for her newborn son, Hudson, she can give her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, a call!

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

While Tarek has yet to meet Christina's new son with husband Ant Anstead, in a new Instagram post the "Flip or Flop" host reveals that he "can't wait" to meet him and may even be game for babysitting -- but it might cost her.

"My Baby girl had her first soccer game of the season today…and she scored!!!" Tarek wrote alongside a video of him and his daughter with Christina, Taylor Reese. "I'm sooo excited that soccer is back!!! It's so much fun to watch her play and cheer her on!! This little girl right here makes daddy so proud! She works so hard!"

"She got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!!!" he continued. "I can't wait to meet the little guy also!"

Then, the amicable ex extended an offer. "If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit," he joked.

Christina welcomed her third child, Hudson London, with her current husband on Friday. It is the couple's first child together. Her two children from her marriage to Tarek were some of the first people to meet the newborn, and Christina shared a bunch of photos of the siblings bonding over the weekend.

Tarek and Christina are obviously on good terms, continuing to work together and coparenting Taylor and Brayden after splitting in 2016.