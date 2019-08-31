Taylor Swift may be one of the most successful musicians of the decade, but not everyone (including John Travolta) can identify her by name — including her one-time landlord.

Back in 2016 while the singer was renovating her New York City mansion, she rented a townhouse from former Soho House executive David Aldea.

"I'm afraid to tell you this, but I will tell you this: I really didn't know her," Aldea told Vulture. "I'm just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, 'I'm meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home.'"

While he did listen to her tunes, he didn't put two and two together.

"Now, mind you, I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist," he continued. "I just didn't match the name to the song. I know, it's silly."

When her management team told him it was that Taylor Swift he was meeting, he totally didn't believe them at first.

Apparently Taylor was super into the 5,500 townhouse, that featured four-stories complete with four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a swimming pool in the living room, and a white marble staircase. She even rented it on the spot, furniture, dishes and all. "She walked in, and I'll never forget this -- she said, 'Oooh, it's so crafty,'" Aldea said. "And in Taylor-speak, that means 'I like everything.'"

She even named a tune from her new album, "Lover," after it. "Cornelia Street," where the pad was located, is a sweet love song that many believe refers to the singer falling in love with her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"We were in the backseat/Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar/'I rent a place on Cornelia Street'/I say casually in the car," the lyrics go.