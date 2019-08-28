Taylor Swift thought John Travolta's VMA gaffe 'was hilarious', plus more news

How Taylor Swift reacted to John Travolta's VMAs gaffe

Viewers across the country were mortified when John Travolta's attempt to say "Idina Menzel" at the 2014 Academy Awards came out "Adele Dazeem." The "Grease" alum's flub at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 26, however, had enough of a silver lining that it seems all is forgiven. John nearly presented "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Jade Jolie with the MoonMan Taylor won for her "You Need to Calm Down" Video of the Year honor. "He was so confident that it was her," Taylor's pal Todrick Hall recalled on the "Jerry O" show this week (via E! News). "I loved it! I saw it, and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious," the choreographer continued. Besides, as Todrick put it: "Jade Jolie has made quite the living performing at Play nightclub and she is a fantastic drag queen. Everybody knows that she is the Taylor Swift doppelgänger, so I think that was the highest compliment he could pay her." Jade appeared to think the whole thing was funny, too. After the incident, she joked on Instagram,"Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta 😂😂😂😘😘😘."

