The Many Emotions of Kristen Stewart

By Drew Mackie

Ignore the naysayers who claim that Kristen Stewart doesn't emote. The girl has displayed a full range of normal human emotions. Need proof? In honor of her April 9th birthday, we're rounding up some photo documentation of Kristen's highs, lows and creamy middles.

Pictured mood: "Two thumbs up"-level happiness

What we think she's thinking: "Go me! Tens of thousands of screaming teenagers -- and the parents buying their movie tickets -- have to be right about something!"