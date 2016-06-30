The real reason Lisa Marie Presley is ending her 10-year marriage, plus more news

The real reason Lisa Marie Presley left Michael Lockwood

The "irreconcilable differences" Lisa Marie Presley cited in her June 24 filing to divorce Michael Lockwood may have been more serious than was first reported. A source tells the Daily Mail Elvis Presley's daughter found her husband to be "abusive" and feared he "took advantage" of her wealth, which CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates to be about $300 million. The insider also claims she's asking for custody of the couple's twin, 7-year-old daughters, because she worries he's an "unsafe father" and should be subject only to monitored visits with the girls. "The overriding reason for the divorce is the financial abuse, Michael has taken advantage of his wife's wealth in recent years and it put a strain on their marriage," says the source, who adds that Michael has been "hiding" his address from his wife's legal team, which had not been able to serve him with the divorce papers as of June 30. Among his questionable uses of his wife's money? A $109,000 American Express bill, which the company sued Lisa over. TMZ reports her lawyers are conducting a financial audit to "determine where all the money went during their marriage." After the initial divorce filing, the singer amended her court papers to reflect a legal separation due to what her lawyer told People was a "legal formality." She is still not asking for spousal support.

