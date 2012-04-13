The Shortlist for April 13

Recent rumors of trouble in Will-and-Jada paradise are nothing but hooey. So says Jada Pinkett Smith, who spoke out about the reports to French magazine, Gala, this month. "Every year, one celebrity couple is under the microscope. This year, unluckily, it's us! I almost want to say that we should have been expecting it," says the 40-year-old mother of two. "Will and I know the truth. We're waiting peacefully for the storm to blow over." Calling claims that the couple no longer lives together "ridiculous," and "untrue," Jada explains, "I travel a lot because of my work, just like Will does. ... But our lifestyle hasn't changed. Before we had the kids, we were already far away from each other quite often because of separate projects." This summer, Jada is going on the road with Willow, 11, as she follows up her "Whip My Hair" hit with a concert tour. (People)