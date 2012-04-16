The Shortlist for April 16

"Bean, sorry I believed the gossip. Mommy loves you." That's Courtney Love's way of apologizing to her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, after suggesting that C.Love's longtime nemesis, Dave Grohl, had hit on her 19-year-old offspring. Frances was probably unmoved by the apology. "While I'm generally silent on the affairs of my biological mother, her recent tirade has taken a gross turn," she said last week. "I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way. I'm in a monogamous relationship and very happy." She suggested that Twitter ban her "biological" mom. Grohl has also adamantly denied Love's accusations. (People)