The Shortlist for April 19

When Madonna's 15-year-old daughter, Lourdes was caught smoking on the street in New York last month, eyes turned to Madonna, who has since been accused of promoting both cigarettes and drugs in her music videos. She addressed the issue on Wednesday's "Today" show, saying, "[I] wasn't very happy, but honestly, I don't think I'm as tough as I should be. I think I need to be maybe tougher. It's hard. Every day is a negotiation. But cigarette smoking I'm not very fond of — for anyone." Asked about the smoke she sucks on in her "Girls Gone Wild video, Madge pointed out, "That's just an accessory, Harry. There's a difference. [Lourdes] smoked that cigarette before I did that video!" (DailyNews)

