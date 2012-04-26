The Shortlist for April 26

Either Zac Efron's last movie premiere took place in the vampire-infested woods of Forks, Wash., or he was feeling a little punchy on the red carpet in London this week. Arriving at the Bluebird to promote his new film, "The Lucky One," with a bandaged left hand, Efron was asked what was up with the gauzy wrap. His answer? "A fan bit me." According to reports, Zac actually suffered from a "fruit related accident." Meh, easy mistake. Those fruit bat film buffs looks so much like their vampiric counterparts. (DailyMail)