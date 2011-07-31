The Shortlist for Aug. 1

By Jen Odell

During a concert in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sunday, Fantasia announced that she's expecting her second child. "For a while I walked around figuring out what will they say and what will they think about me," the singer admitted to her fans. "But now I tell you I don't live my life for folk. This child that I am carrying -- God has given me this child. And I don't have to hide it from none of y'all." In June, photos of Fantasia in Barbados sparked rumors that she and her on-off boyfriend Antwaun Cook may have been expecting. In 2010, shortly after her suicide attempt, Fantasia announced that she'd ended a pregnancy after learning that Cook was married. (TheyBF)