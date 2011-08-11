The Shortlist for Aug. 11

By Jen Odell

Cue the "No Me Ames" duet. Yes, that was really soon-to-be-divorced Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony chilling in the backseat of a red Mustang convertible in the Hamptons on Wednesday, and no, it does not mean they are getting back together. A TMZ paparazzo shot the former couple near Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack, Southampton, N.Y., but their reps have confirmed their reunion was a quickie dose of family-time for the sake of the kids. (GossipCop)