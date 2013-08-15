The Shortlist for Aug. 15

Justin Bieber breaks the Make-A-Wish Foundation's wish-making record

In spite of all the naked guitar playing, alleged brawling and mop bucket potty-making, Justin Bieber has his moments of awesome. Case-in-point: The Biebs set a record in making dreams come true for the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Aug. 10, when he met Annalysha Brown-Rafanan, an 8-year-old girl suffering from a rare and life-threatening liver condition, who got to meet her pop star hero and check out his concert on Aug. 10. Entertainment Tonight spoke with Annalysha's mom, Contrina, who said "Justin Bieber makes her happy. And through all her illness and poking and all that, it just takes away from 'I'm sick.'"

During his meeting with Annalysha, she asked him all kinds of questions -- including, "will you marry me?" He reportedly said "yes."

After bestowing copious hugs on Annalysha, Justin tweeted: "Honored yesterday. one of the best moments ive ever had. thank u. looking forward to doing more together. thanks."

