The Shortlist for Aug. 17

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis: Unhappy in Love

Johnny Depp's ex, Vanessa Paradis, continues to allude to reasons for her failed relationship with the actor. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Paradis wouldn't discuss Depp directly, but rather offered views on love that were very telling. "When you meet the love of your life, it's just obvious and natural and easier," she said. "You keep learning all the time. Sometimes you could be in an unhappy relationship; you are very much in love with someone, but it's making you unhappy and you think things can change and you can work it out." (People)