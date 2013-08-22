The Shortlist for Aug. 23

Report: Eva Longoria is single again

Men, take note: Eva Longoria is back on the market. The actress and her most recent flame, Ernesto Arguello, have called it quits after four months, TMZ reports. Dating long-distance -- she's based in L.A., he lives in Miami -- reportedly did them in. The couple met while Ernesto was a contestant on Eva's dating reality show, "Ready for Love." When he split from his winner from the show, Eva pounced on the chance to date him. And although they're dunzo, sources say things aren't necessarily over forever. "They're just on hold right now," an insider says.

