The Shortlist for Aug. 26
If you've been skeeved out by Lady Gaga's wardrobe selections in the past, you might want to invest in some eyeball-friendly hand sanitizer before checking out her latest getup -- or lack thereof. It seems when Lady G. was shot for Vogue Japan, she also consented to pose in nothing but stilettos and a large black rope, which was tied around her, bondage-style. The photos, which never made it into the magazine and are definitely NSFW, have now surfaced. And if you're into dominated pop stars, you're in luck. (Gawker)
