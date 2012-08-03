The Shortlist for Aug. 3

Kim and Kanye Planning Joint Shoe Line?

Nothing says true love like a commercial venture. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly pursuing a deal that would bind them to each other for a long and happy future. Nope, not a wedding -- a line of their very own shoe designs. According to Radar, the business-savvy couple recently met with Salma Hayek's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, whose company owns Louis Vuitton, to discuss a possible footwear promotion. How romantic. (Radar)