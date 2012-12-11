The Shortlist for Dec. 12, 2012

Anne Hathaway: Panty-less Red Carpet Flash Was 'Devastating'

Thanks a lot, Rachel Zoe. We're guessing that thought has crossed Anne Hathaway's mind at least once since she accidentally flashed her lady parts at photographers as she arrived on the red carpet for her "Les Miserables" premiere this week. "I was getting out of the car and my dress was so tight that I didn't realize it until I saw all the photographers' flashes," the Oscar hopeful, who has long employed Zoe as her stylist, told a reporter for Vanity Fair. "It was devastating. They saw everything. I might as well have lifted up my skirt for them."

Hathaway was forced to acknowledge the incident again on Wednesday's "Today" show, where she told Matt Lauer she was "sad" that the photos were sold rather than deleted. "I'm sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies unwilling participants," she said. The actress then used the topic to instead commodify something that was meant to be sold: her new movie. "It makes me think about the character I play in 'Les Mis' actually," she mused. "She is someone who is forced to sell sex to benefit her child, so let's get back to 'Les Mis'... " Well played, sister. (ET)