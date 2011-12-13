The Shortlist for Dec. 14

At Sunday night's CNN: Heroes Awards, a canary-yellow-clad Miley Cyrus took the unintentional prize for Most Gossiped-About Red-Carpet Ensemble. The nature of the murmurs centered around why her dress cups suddenly overfloweth, as rumors that she had gone under the knife began to snowball. "Thank you for the compliment but these babies are all mine," tweeted the 18-year-old a few days later. "I wish they'd realize you don't have to be fake to be beautiful!" (Celebuzz)

