The Shortlist for Dec. 29

By Michelle Lanz

Singer Alicia Keys has penned the first of what will probably be many songs written for her baby boy Egypt. The song is called "Speechless," and it samples Kanye West's "Devil in a New Dress" and features Eve. Keys' hubby and baby daddy, Swizz Beatz, posted a video for the song on his website, Monster Mondays. What do you think of the track? Has motherhood inspired Keys for the better?