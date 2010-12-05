The Shortlist for Dec. 6

By Jen Odell

Amber Heard used this weekend's 25th anniversary party for GLAAD to come out of the closet on the red carpet. Joined by her partner, Tasya van Ree, the "Pineapple Express" actress explained her decision to go public by saying she felt it was her duty not to keep the information a secret. "I think that when millions and millions of hard-working, tax-paying Americans are denied their rights and denied their equality you have to ask yourself what are the factors that are an epidemic problem and that's what this is," the 24-year-old said. Injustice can never be stood for. It always must be fought against and I just was sick of it being a problem." (AfterEllen)

