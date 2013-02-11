The Shortlist for Feb. 11
megan fox brian austin green noah rio
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Son, Noah, Makes His Carnivale Debut
Five-month-old Noah Shannon Green joined his mom, Megan Fox, and dad, Brian Austin Green, at Carnivale in Rio de Janeiro this week, where the Campbell's soup can-ready tot looked unphased by the festivities going on around him as he relaxed in his dad's arms on a hotel balcony on Sunday. "All I wanted to do my whole, whole life was have a baby, and, now, I've finally done it," Megan recently told Marie Claire U.K. "I just want to give Noah as much of myself as I can." Other celebs vacationing in Rio this month include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who were spotted checking out the city's famous Christ the Redeemer statue over the weekend. (E)
