The Shortlist for Feb. 26

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Back to Black

Goodbye, Tiffany, hello Katniss! "Silver Linings Playbook" star Jennifer Lawrence didn't have much time to wind down from her Best Actress Oscar win on Sunday. By early Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old was already getting back into character as Katniss Everdeen, hitting the Rossano Ferretti salon for quick change from blonde to brunette. With her coif "Hunger Games"-ready, J.Law was scheduled to fly back to Hawaii Monday to wrap up work on "Catching Fire," due out in November. "[We'll be there for] two weeks," she told "Access Hollywood" on the Oscar red carpet. "[It's] not reshoots, they're just scenes we haven't finished." (E)