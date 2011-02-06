The Shortlist for Feb. 7

The biological family of Mercy James, the child Madonna adopted from an orphanage in Malawi two years ago, plans to bring a lawsuit against the pop star to legally allow them visitation rights with the 5-year-old, whom they have not seen since her adoption. "They have a strong recollection of being told that they would be able to see Mercy and have regular contact with her, and that when she is an adult she will return to live with them in Malawi," says Emmie Chanika, the director of CILIC, the group intervening on the family's behalf. Mercy's teenage mother died shortly after giving birth to her, and Mercy was subsequently raised by her grandmother and uncles. When the family could no longer afford to care for her, she was moved to Kondanani Children's Village until Madonna adopted her in June of 2009. Since then, Madonna and Mercy have returned to Malawi twice. "We heard that Mercy was brought back to Malawi, and we even saw pictures of her in our newspapers, but there was no contact with us," says Mercy's uncle, Peter Baneti. "We feel cheated, and my elderly mother is very upset. She lost her daughter and now her granddaughter." (DailyMail)