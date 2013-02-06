The Shortlist for Feb. 7

Josh Duhamel Plays Coy on Fergie Baby Question

Ah, the art of evasiveness. At a premiere for his new film, "Safe Haven," Josh Duhamel was confronted with a question about the possibility that Fergie may be pregnant. Rather than ask directly whether the couple has a bun in the oven, an E! News reporter wondered aloud why "everybody is so obsessed" with the idea of Josh and Fergie becoming parents. At first, Julianne Hough offered to "save" her "Safe Haven" co-star from the baby issue, but he managed to dodge it pretty well all by himself, saying "I don't know." Pressed with a follow-up -- "No new news?" -- Josh reportedly smirked and said "No." But when the reporter added, "You said it will be your greatest career achievement, so we're waiting ..." the actor couldn't help but correct him. "Greatest life achievement," he said. And just like that, the rumor mill was back on full tilt. (HuffPo)