The Shortlist for Jan. 10

Lily Rose Cooper Welcomes Her Second Daughter, According to Reports

Lily Rose Cooper (formerly Lily Allen) and her husband, Sam Cooper, welcomed baby No. 2 on Tuesday, People reports. Although the notoriously private singer has yet to officially confirm her latest stork news, she's already tweeting her thanks to friends and fans sending their love to the growing family. "Quite overwhelmed by all the well wishing going on," Allen tweeted on Thursday. "THANKYOU everybody x x x." British TV star Charlie Condou posted that he'd teared up when the singer "told me Marnie Rose was born" on Jan. 8, the actor's birthday -- and the day that both Elvis and David Bowie were born. Marnie joins her 13-month-old big sister, Ethel Rose. (People)