The Shortlist for Jan. 14

By Jen Odell

SOS Children's Village, an international organization that provides family-related social services for kids without parents, announced Thursday that program alumna, Nathalie Nozile, will serve as Haiti's first Jolie Legal Fellow. Angelina Jolie and the Jolie-Pitt Foundation recently established the fellowship so that young law-school grads who grew up in SOS Children's Villages could assist Haitian government officials by protecting the welfare of children caught in the Haitian judicial system. "Nathalie has a heartfelt commitment to improve conditions in her homeland, and brings to her work the unique perspective of growing up in an SOS Village," Angelina said in a statement from the organization. "Now, as a promising attorney, she will draw on her personal experience as she returns to help strengthen the Haitian judicial system. Nathalie will be working to help ensure equal access to justice and the protection of children's rights in Haiti." (CeleBitchy)