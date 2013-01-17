The Shortlist for Jan. 18

Michael J. Fox Not Psyched About Prospect of Taylor Swift Dating His Son

The seed Tina Fey planted in our collective consciousness during the Golden Globes when she warned Taylor Swift to "stay away from Michael J. Fox's [23-year-old] son" sprouted at a book party this week when a reporter from New York Magazine cornered Papa Fox about Fey's comment. "Taylor Swift writes songs about everybody she goes out with, right?" clarified Fox, after being asked if he'd be into his son, Sam, courting America's reigning queen of musical relationship retribution. "What a way to build a career," he quipped. Though he said he "wouldn't even know who she was," Fox admitted that he'd recognize the inevitable post-split track on the radio when it invoked his kid's name: "'Sam, You Piece of S---,'" Fox cracked. "Oh … that was the girl you brought home!"

After the story ran its course online for a day or so, Swift assured her Twitter followers that there was no bad blood between her and Alex P. Keaton, posting, "Michael J. Fox got in touch with me today and we are good. Thank you for having my back." (Vulture)