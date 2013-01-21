The Shortlist for Jan. 22

Celebrity Swatting Incident Du Jour Pranks Chris Brown

Is "swatting" the new "Bling Ring"? Like the rampant burglarizing of A-list homes a few years back, "swatting" of celebrities' homes -- in which police are dispatched to a residence after a fake 911 emergency call -- has become a straight-up trend. The latest victim is Chris Brown, whose mansion was visited by cops on Monday after a caller claimed a domestic fight between a mother and father was escalating, and that the father was reaching for his gun. It turned out there was no emergency -- in fact, Brown was not even home when police arrived. Kris and Bruce Jenner experienced a similar incident last week. (DailyMail)