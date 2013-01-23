The Shortlist for Jan. 24

Angelina Jolie: Our Kids Keep Us 'Grounded'

''The great thing about having a bunch of kids is they just remind you that you're the person who takes them to go poop!'' So says megastar and Special Envoy to the U.N. Angelina Jolie about the six little ones she shares with Brad Pitt. "We have a very normal, very grounded home," says the 37-year-old actress tells Total Film magazine of her life with Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. As for the constant swarm of cameras? "We just explain to our kids that people like to take pictures of people who make movies," she says. "I don't think [actors need a mystique surrounding their private life]. You know the actor. You've seen them at award shows, you've seen them at premieres dressed up. So whether they share or not, their cover is already blown."

Jolie also admits that she and Brad "talk about" how their roles in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" helped kick start their relationship: "I'm not somebody that thinks about destiny and fate, but I don't walk away from it when something unfolds." (HuffPo)