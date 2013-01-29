The Shortlist for Jan. 29

By Jen Odell

Chris Brown Wants to Talk to Police About Frank Ocean Fight, Likens Himself to a Certain Crucified Religious Leader

While a witness claims that Chris Brown started the swinging in a recent parking lot fight involving Frank Ocean, Breezy and his lawyer want to tell their side of the story to police. Attorney Mark Geragos tells TMZ that his client never punched anyone, much less beat Frank Ocean to the point of unconsciousness or dropped homophobic slurs in his direction, as some outlets are reporting. Apparently, there is surveillance video of the entire dust-up that went down between Brown and Ocean's respective entourages, though it's still unclear whether the footage implicates either singer.

Meanwhile, Chris, who is being investigated for assault, feels like the whole world is blaming him once again for an act of violence. "Painting the way I feel today. Focus on what matters!" he wrote on Instagram on Monday. The painting in question? A watercolor of Jesus on the cross. (TMZ)