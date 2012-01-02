The Shortlist for Jan. 3

"Getting the best advise for the new years from a true friend, love you @GwynethPaltrow @Goop xoxo." That's Courtney Love, whose GOOPy advice clearly did not extend to the realm of spelling when she caught up with unlikely pal, Gwyneth Paltrow, over the weekend in Abu Dhabi. Hopefully, it won't be long before they solve the age-old debate raised by Gwynnie last year: whether it is truly better to have smoked crack than to have eaten cheese from a tin. (HuffPo)

