The Shortlist for Jan. 30

Justin Timberlake Teams Up with Tom Ford on Clothing Line

Turns out Justin Timberlake's new track "Suit & Tie" offers a preview of more than just his forthcoming album: The video is also a sneak peek at his new line of menswear. Working with Tom Ford, the creative eye behind Timberlake's wedding ensemble, the singer is designing a line of shirts, shoes and ties set for release alongside his March comeback album, "20/20 Experience." (WENN)