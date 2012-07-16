The Shortlist for July 16

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Go Puppy Shopping

Suri Cruise and her mom, Katie Holmes, visited a luxury pet store in New York over the weekend, where they reportedly looked at a French bulldog and a Morkie (a Yorkshire Terrier/Maltese mix). But when they left empty-handed, Suri displayed an expression she generally reserves for nosy paparazzi -- then burst into tears.

The 6-year-old wasn't the only one harboring ill will about the excursion, either. After photos of the pair's trip surfaced, the North Shore Animal League America condemned Holmes' apparent interest in buying, rather than rescuing, a dog. "Unfortunately, most pet stores are provided their dogs from commercial breeding organizations otherwise known as puppy mills," a rep for the group told Radar, adding that shelters have plenty of purebreds whose lives could be saved by an adoption. (Radar)