The Shortlist for July 17

Trash Truck Sideswipes Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

While heading home from Suri Cruise's gymnastics lessons at Chelsea Piers in New York Monday night, Katie Holmes and the 6-year-old celebritot got up close and personal with a garbage truck that careened into their vehicle. Luckily, they emerged from the minor accident unscathed. Although the Mercedes-Benz limo the pair was traveling in was scratched up, the fender bender was not serious, a source tells the Daily News. Still, given Katie's recent decision to hire her own security team in the wake of her split from Tom Cruise, there is a chance her soon-to-be ex-husband's lawyers may try to use the unfortunate event against her -- especially since Katie and Suri's car was hit just last week as they tried to dodge paparazzi while leaving FAO Schwarz. (DailyNews)