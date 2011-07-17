The Shortlist for July 18

By Jen Odell

The Marine Corps Ball is officially a Hollywood event. First, Sgt. Scott Moore used a YouTube video to invite Mila Kunis and she said yes, so Corporal Kelsey De Santis followed suit and invited her "Friends With Benefits" co-star, Justin Timberlake. Now, a video by Sgt. Ray Lewis has popped up -- and he wants Betty White to be his date for the ball in November. "She's funny," says the handsome young soldier. "She's sweet, she's mature, she's the all-around perfect woman." She's also 89, but who's counting? (HuffPo)