The Shortlist for July 18

Devastated Tom Cruise Still Reeling After Split

Tom Cruise is still trying to figure out what went wrong and how he missed the signs of trouble in his marriage, according to People. The magazine's new cover story details Tom's devastation over Katie Holmes' decision to file for divorce -- and his concern for their 6-year-old daughter, Suri. "He's wanted to see her as fast as possible since this started," says an insider. "He couldn't shut down production [on his new film, 'Oblivion'], cost people their jobs. People count on him." As for the quickie divorce settlement -- in which the former couple agreed that Suri would live with her mom while her dad got plenty of visitation rights -- Tom's lawyer, Bert Fields said "Tom tried his best to do what's right for Suri," adding that the 50-year-old actor is not "bitter," just "sad" about the whole situation. In the meantime, People reports, the newly single dad is spending time with his children from previous relationships, his mother, and his sisters, all of whom are Scientologists like Tom. (People)

