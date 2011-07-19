The Shortlist for July 20

By Jen Odell

The bun in Jenna Fischer's oven is boy, she revealed to Jay Leno during a visit to his show on Tuesday. "This is the exclusive, Jay," the 37-year-old "Office" veteran joked. "When I went to my movie premiere the other day a reporter asked me if I knew what I was having, and I said I do, but I'm not sharing that yet because I'm [going to] have Jay be the first to know." She also admitted that she and husband Lee Kirk are expecting the stork to drop by sometime this fall. "September we're in what they call the home stretch." (People)