The Shortlist for July 31

Tom Cruise and Suri Hunt For a New York Home

As Tom Cruise continues his search for a house near Katie Holmes' New York abode in the Chelsea neighborhood, Snedens Landing in Rockland County seems to have made it onto his radar. The Post reports that Cruise and his daughter, Suri, stopped by to look at an 11-acre waterfront estate there with an estimated value of $13.5 million. Staff at the home were told to get out of sight promptly prior to the Cruises' arrival, though the property is not listed as being for sale. In the wake of his split with Holmes, Cruise has been focused on staying close to their 6-year-old daughter. (NYPost)