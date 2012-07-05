The Shortlist for July 5
Gwen Stefani Plans Obama Campaign Fundraiser
Fans of No Doubt and the Obama administration can kill two birds with one stone on Aug. 12, when Gwen Stefani hosts a "Family Day" event in honor of the President's 2012 campaign at her estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. Following the lead of Obama-loving celebs like Sarah Jessica parker and George Clooney, both of whom hosted similar fundraisers, Stefani and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, will open their home to families who, for $1,000 each, can hang with Gwen and her special guest, Michelle Obama. For an additional $4 grand, the day of "family-friendly campaign fun" can include a little one-on-one time with the famous hostess and her pal, the first lady. (Radar)
