The Shortlist for July 5

Gwen Stefani Plans Obama Campaign Fundraiser

Fans of No Doubt and the Obama administration can kill two birds with one stone on Aug. 12, when Gwen Stefani hosts a "Family Day" event in honor of the President's 2012 campaign at her estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. Following the lead of Obama-loving celebs like Sarah Jessica parker and George Clooney, both of whom hosted similar fundraisers, Stefani and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, will open their home to families who, for $1,000 each, can hang with Gwen and her special guest, Michelle Obama. For an additional $4 grand, the day of "family-friendly campaign fun" can include a little one-on-one time with the famous hostess and her pal, the first lady. (Radar)