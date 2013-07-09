The Shortlist for July 9

John Mayer buys a guitar for a young fan

The schmoopy love-a-thon that is Katy Perry and John Mayer's relationship is starting to rub off on random people around them. A few days after he proclaimed his love for his "incredible … patient" girlfriend onstage, the couple wandered into Rudy's Music store in New York. A gaggle of female teenage fans including 16-year-old Julie Fermin, who was looking at guitars, noticed Katy and John and "started freaking out," as Fermin later recounted to People. The pair chatted with the girls about their interest in music, with John asking Julie how long she'd been playing guitar. He asked which one she liked the best as well, while Katie reportedly complemented Julie's friend's jewelry.

Eventually, they said goodbye and wandered out. That's when Julie discovered that Mayer had purchased the guitar she liked for her. "I was so shocked," says Fermin, who added that she felt like "the happiest and luckiest person alive." "I cannot describe all the emotions I was feeling at that moment."

"They treated them so beautifully," store employee Brad Tertola, 36, later told the magazine. "I experienced first-hand the kind of sweet guy John is. He and Katy are just wonderful people."

All this from a man who once gifted his ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson with the nickname "sexual napalm." What a difference a few years can make ...