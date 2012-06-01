The Shortlist for June 1

Gaga Sets New Record for Twitter Followers

Introducing Lady Gaga, Mother Monster and Overlord of the Internet. On Thursday, Lady G. became the first person ever to have more than 25 million followers on Twitter. Naturally, she took to her digital home-away-from-home to share the news, tweeting, "#25milliontweetymonsters wow! I'm officially feeling like the luckiest girl in the world today." Justin Bieber is currently trailing her at a close second, with 22.5 million followers. (DailyMail)