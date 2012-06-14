The Shortlist for June 14

Rihanna Wants to Gain Weight

Between shooting and promoting her first film, "Battleship," touring and writing music for her seventh album, Rihanna's schedule apparently doesn't leave her much time to eat or sleep. "I'm a size 0 -- and not happy about it!" she recently told Us. "I went way too far. I prefer myself a bit chunkier. I want my old butt back!" Before that can happen, though, she may have to find a way to rein in her litany of responsibilities. Her plan? "I want to do two more [movies] before touring again next year," she says. Oy. (Us)