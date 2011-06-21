The Shortlist for June 22

By Jen Odell

In her first interview since she was sentenced to make money and throw parties from the privacy of her 3,000 square-foot Venice Beach pad, Lindsay Lohan invited Life&Style into her home, where the magazine was able to view the ginormous portrait of LiLo that hangs over the couch, and get the scoop on what a bummer house arrest on jewelry theft charges can be. "I'm a very social person ... I'd like to get out more — just going out and having dinner," Lindsay pines. Instead, she's been taking meetings and having her pals over -- but not for cocktails. "Alcohol is not in my house, so it's just not a part of my life," she says. "I do understand that I need to gain some of the respect back, but I'm willing to work hard for that. I understand the situations I've put myself in, and I don't want to go back to that." (L&S)