The Shortlist for June 8

By Jen Odell

Eva Mendes has been granted a temporary restraining order against New York resident John Luna, whom she claims has been harassing her since 2008. Mendes alleges that Luna has given her notes and audio recordings and, at one point, said he was moving to California to find her. He's also told her he knows she's "willing to die" for him. "I am in constant fear," she said in papers filed as part of the lawsuit. Luna has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and wherever she may be working, and Mendes is requesting that he pay $8,550 toward her legal fees. Another hearing is set for June 20. (E!)