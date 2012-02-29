The Shortlist for March 1

By Jen Odell

The best thing about wearing nothing but a pair of boxing gloves? Not much room for a wardrobe malfunction. Unlike the potentially revealing gowns she wore at the Oscars on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez's V magazine photo shoot ensemble -- which ranges from gloves only, to a full boxing getup, including a male groin protector -- avoids all risk of the proverbial nip-slippage. Instead, photographer Mario Testino portrays J. Lo as a confident tough-girl who's still in fighting form. Opening up about her recent split from Marc Anthony, J.Lo tells the magazine, "... we're parents and friends first. That will be the thread that ties us together." And though she's currently batting a thousand career-wise with her stint on "American Idol," the singer and actress admits that box office flops like "The Back-Up Plan" are never too far from her mind, noting, "You're not going to hit the target or the bull's eye every time." (DailyMail)