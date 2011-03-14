The Shortlist for March 14

By Jen Odell

All that time hanging out with Chelsea Handler must have had an inspirational effect on 50 Cent's joke-writing skills, because it really takes a special kind of ignorance to make fun of a situation like the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan Friday. Tweeting his own two cents about the news -- complete with his own approach to spelling -- Fiddy joked, "this is very serious people I had to evacuate all my hoe's from LA, Hawaii and Japan," adding an "LOL" cue for good measure. He later showed his compassion for stylish victims of the disaster, quipping, "its all good Till b------ see there christian louboutins floating down da street." Finally, he added a lone "sorry" to his Twitter page, then explained, for those of us whose chins remain firmly planted on the floor in horror, "I do it for shock value. Hate it or love it. I'm cool either way." (Twitter)