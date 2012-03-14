The Shortlist for March 14

On Tuesday, the Internet was buzzing about Bobbi Kristina Brown's choice of companion to console herself with in the wake of her mother, Whitney Houston's death: 19-year-old Nick Gordon. A source tells E! that Whitney took Nick in as her own when he was younger, after Bobbi Kristina told her he was planning to join the Army in order to dodge problems at home. But whatever sibling-esque relationship may have blossomed between he and Whitney's biological daughter seems to be in the past. The pair confirmed on Twitter this week that they are now dating, imploring followers not to judge them without understanding the whole story. "I've proved my loyalty to her and the Houston family. I don't owe any of you anything," tweeted Nick, who has been described as "laid-back, smart and supportive." (E!)

