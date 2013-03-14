The Shortlist for March 14

Ian Somerhalder Has a SXSW Moment With Grumpy Cat

We have yet to determine who the bigger celeb is here, but during an interview with Mashable at SXSW this week, "Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder took note of the website booth's special feline guest, Grumpy Cat (nee Tardar Sauce, aka queen of cat-memes.)

"Is that cat just the most chilled cat or is he stoned or did they give him some Ketamine or something?" Somerhalder asked, initially suspicious of Grumpy Cat's famous frown. But he soon warmed to the kitty, scooping her up in his arms and posing for a snuggle snap, and noting that "[Grumpy Cat] is what I commonly refer to as a pantydropper."